Allan Saenz, one of the new owners of SALA Los Alamos Event Center, shows what he plans for one of the theaters Friday. The first phase of renovations at the former Reel Deal Theater, top, is expected to start soon, with the theater potentially reopening in mid-October, Saenz said.
Allan Saenz, one of the owners of SALA Los Alamos Event Center, looks at an old film strip in the projection room Friday. The new owners plan on showing a mix of new movies, older movies, livestreamed events and live events.
The shuttered four-screen Reel Deal Theater in Los Alamos is coming back as the SALA Los Alamos Event Center.
Los Alamos Network internet service provider owner Allan Saenz and retired Los Alamos National Laboratory Manufacturing Quality Control Group Leader Sammi Owens teamed up to buy the retro 1960s-looking movie complex, with the sale for $1.8 million closing Aug. 15.
The first phase of renovations is expected to start soon, with the theater potentially reopening in mid-October, Saenz said.
The Reel Deal closed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and was permanently closed in June 2020. Bill Deal built the theater in 2003, and the Deal family and Jim O’Donnell co-owned the complex until Saenz and Owens acquired it as 50-50 owners.
They have grand ambitions to show not only movies but also create a community venue and incorporate projection technology reminiscent of the immersive Beyond Van Gogh show that played in Albuquerque earlier in the year.
“It’s a big gamble,” Saenz acknowledged.
They are investing $200,000 so far for the first phase of renovations, he said.
Owens has wanted to do something with the theater. Saenz got drawn into the theater after winning a Rotary auction O’Donnell staged in June where the winner could use the theater one night to screen a movie, which Saenz did for clients of his Las Alamos Network, which he has owned for 12 years.
“I think it was the sentimental part,” Saenz said about committing to the Reel Deal. “Part of the joke was my office manager [at Los Alamos Network] said, ‘You should buy the movie theater.’ We have to adapt. People want to have special events. How can we bring this back? I did research on how theaters have to adapt. SALA will operate not only as a move theater but as an event center.”
SALA is following a similar path as the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe, where in recent months movies have become secondary and live events the primary offering.
SALA is not an acronym but rather the Spanish word sala, which Saenz translates as “living room” or “lounge.”
The first phase of renovation will address the only theater where current-release movies will be screened as well as “make the lobby more attractive,” Saenz said. Later phases will transform the other three theater spaces.
“We will take the seats from the front row and put in a stage,” Saenz said. “There’s going to be a new movie every day at 7 p.m.”
The lobby will introduce patrons to the first two of numerous projectors that will be installed in other theaters and in the corridor between theaters to show all sorts of projections, from Halloween images and advertising to digital movie placards.
“The lobby is going to be more a hangout space,” he said.
A second theater will show older movies.
“One of the things we are changing is the seating format,” Saenz said. “We are changing the layout to have more couches and tables. It’s going to be more a social cinema, have dinner and a movie.”
In the third theater, Saenz wants to livestream sports events, even Metropolitan Opera transmissions.
“In the fourth theater, we’re going to do something different,” he said. “We are going to remove all the seats. We’re going to have an empty box. We’re going to have a lot of projections. I’m calculating 10 projections. The projections give us unlimited possibilities [for] what we can do with the space. We can use it for parties. We can do education activities.”