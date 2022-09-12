The shuttered four-screen Reel Deal Theater in Los Alamos is coming back as the SALA Los Alamos Event Center.

Los Alamos Network internet service provider owner Allan Saenz and retired Los Alamos National Laboratory Manufacturing Quality Control Group Leader Sammi Owens teamed up to buy the retro 1960s-looking movie complex, with the sale for $1.8 million closing Aug. 15.

The first phase of renovations is expected to start soon, with the theater potentially reopening in mid-October, Saenz said.

