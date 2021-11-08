Raaga-Go’s 3:30-to-8:30 p.m. routine took on a new twist Wednesday as owner Paddy Rawal is giving lunch a run under a new concept he’s calling Zaika.
Zaika has a different menu from Raaga-Go.
“We’re in the Southwest,” Rawal said. “What better than wraps, salads and burritos, except in an Indian style?”
Zaika is open from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays in the Raaga-Go space.
“This street is not a lunch street,” Rawal said. “However, it’s in the vicinity of the Capitol and close to the Plaza.”
But Rawal did not expand his workday to offer lunch. What he’s really doing is seeing if his Zaika concept will fly so he can start franchising the concept in three or four years.
“Raaga-Go as a business cannot function without me,” Rawal said. “Zaika as a business can. I was looking for a concept that doesn’t need me. This is a simple, fresh, easy, acceptable, health, flavorful experience in food.”
