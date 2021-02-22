Decades of planning by the Santa Fe Monthly Meeting of Friends, also known as the Quakers, is progressing to possibly add a second meeting house on the group’s Canyon Road property.
The Quakers received the 1850 adobe house in 1966 in the will of Quaker artist Olive Rush, who had owned the house since 1920 and hosted Quaker meetings since the Santa Fe Monthly Meeting of Friends formally organized in 1948.
“This is the culmination of 40 years of moments where the capacity of the worship space has been exceeded,” said David Giltrow, a longtime member of the meeting’s future planning committee.
The Quakers are considering adding a 1,500-square-foot meeting house that is handicapped accessible and could serve as the equivalent of a Sunday school for children.
The Quakers received a city special-use and parking permit in 2017. On Tuesday, the concept will appear before the Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board.
The original building has meeting capacity for about 35, while the proposed building could have capacity for about 80 with four spaces for the disabled. Giltrow noted the 1850 building is not handicapped accessible or suitable for children.
“We are very slowly and gradually going through the process,” Giltrow said.
A construction start date has not been determined.
“We may go in a different direction,” said Jan-Willem Jansens, also a future planning committee member. “We want to keep our options open.”
