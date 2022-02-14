Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Tuesday opened an orthopedic care center in partnership with Nexus Health, a newly formed Santa Fe independent, multi-specialty physician group.
The 6,800-square-foot orthopedic center has 13 treatment rooms and is located between the emergency room and radiology department. It opens with three orthopedic surgeons, said Presbyterian Santa Fe medical director Dr. David Arredondo.
The center will handle fractures and provide hip, shoulder and knee replacements, knee arthroscopy, ankle repair and ACL reconstruction surgeries, a Presbyterian news release announced.
“We are excited to offer these much-needed orthopedic services, including total joint replacements, at SFMC,” Arredondo said in the release. “We continue to expand services on our campus so that our community can access a broad spectrum of care in one place.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.