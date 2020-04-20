Presbyterian Health Services intends to build a 40,000-square-foot building near its 342,000-square-foot Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center on Beckner Road.
Presbyterian is taking the first step Tuesday, April 21, with its desire to split a 22-acre lot into two lots of 17.65 and 5.02 acres. The new structure would be on the five-acre lot at the southeast corner of Beckner and Rail Runner roads.
Presbyterian offered no specifics about the building.
“As part of Presbyterian’s commitment to improving the health of northern New Mexico, we are continuing to invest in more healthcare choices for the community,” Todd Sandman, Presbyterian senior vice president and chief strategy officer, wrote in an email. “Our vision is to create a robust Presbyterian Health Park surrounding the Santa Fe Medical Center where the community has access to a wide range of the healthcare services they need. We are excited to share more once construction plans and leases are finalized.”
The lot split, development plan and sign variance will be presented at a virtual Early Neighborhood Notification meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tune in at global.gotomeeting.com/join/214053901 or call 646-749-3112, access code: 214-053-901, audio PIN 18#.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.