Nearing its five-year anniversary in October, Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is evolving with the addition of a new 15-bay post-operative care unit as surgeries keep increasing at the south-side hospital.

Presbyterian started construction last week on the roughly 5,000-square-foot area adjacent to the existing 19-bay post-operative care unit just beyond the operating rooms.

The expansion is expected to open in about five months, Presbyterian Santa Fe CEO John Adams said.