The PNM Resources Foundation has awarded $110,000 to eight nonprofits focused on affordable housing, including three based in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, Homewise and the Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition each received $10,000. United Way of Central New Mexico, which is expanding to Santa Fe in 2022, received $40,000, the foundation reported.
“The PNM Resources Foundation recognizes the importance of affordable housing and the impact it has on our entire community,” Lisa Goodman, PNM Resources Foundation board president, said in a statement. “This is the second year that we have funded programs specifically focused on this critical issue.”
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity builds about six homes a year.
“It means a lot,” said Marilyn Perryman, Habitat’s development and marketing director. “The cost of lumber has gone sky high. That [PNM grant] will help us with the cost of building homes.”
“The 10 grand just about covers the solar panels of two houses,” said Rob Lochner, Habitat’s construction manager.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.