Public Service Company of New Mexico has extended the deadline for its COVID Customer Relief Fund for small business and residential customers from the end of March to Nov. 15.
PNM has also increased the amount of the credit it is offering small businesses and nonprofits with past-due electric bills from a one-time credit of $150-$200 to $500, spokeswoman Shannon Jackson said.
Qualifying small businesses must have 50 or fewer employees. The employee limit does not apply to nonprofits, she said.
Since the program started in October, the average past-due amount for small-business customers is $591.
PNM has received 2,741 applications from small businesses and residential customers in New Mexico, amounting to $425,369 in credits, Jackson said.
Past-due residential customers who qualify for the one-time $50 to $200 credit or the $150 PNM Good Neighbor Fund also will have their application deadline extended from the end of March to Nov. 15. The average past-due amount for residential customers is $410.
Complete eligibility requirements and applications are at PNM.com/help.
