Pizza Centro in Eldorado will close permanently April 12 after a dozen years in the community 15 miles south of Santa Fe.
Brothers Nathan and Jason Aufrichtig first launched their trio of New York-style pizzerias in Eldorado’s Agora Center, but one year of the coronavirus pandemic led the brothers to stick to their two Santa Fe locations.
“COVID just impacted a lot of businesses,” Jason Aufrichtig said. “It’s just one of those things that we needed to consolidate.”
Aufrichtig said they had a month-to-month lease for several months in Eldorado.
Jason Aufrichtig also owns the Counter Culture Cafe, which reopens Thursday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.