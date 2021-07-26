Pizza 38, which offers Detroit-style pizza, will open for real in a few weeks when a new chef arrives from Lawrence, Kan.
Pizza 38, located in Burro Alley downtown, had a brief initial run from May 7 to June 17 before the original chef had to leave, said Chris Olvera, manager of Pizza 38 and The Burger Stand at Burro Alley.
Both are owned by Robert Krause, who got the idea to launch a Detroit pizza establishment after B&B Bakery closed in May 2020 in the space at 38 Burro Alley; hence the name Pizza 38.
Detroit pizza is known for its thick crust. Olvera said Pizza 38 is collaborating with Chocolate Maven to produce the crust.
A Detroit pizza is baked in a rectangular pan with a unique arrangement of toppings. First comes the cheese, then other toppings, and the sauce comes last.
