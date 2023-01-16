Picuris Pueblo acquires full ownership of Hotel Santa Fe By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Always the 51% owner, Picuris Pueblo is now the 100% owner of Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta.A partnership headed up by hotel managing partner Paul Margetson sold its 49% share to the pueblo Jan. 3. Margetson is staying on as the hotel’s general manager.“I’m getting old; I’m 77,” Margetson said. “It was time for my retirement [as an owner].”Margetson has been an owner since the development phase of Hotel Santa Fe, which opened in 1991. The other partners were Richard Yates, Deborah Potter and Luther H. Hodges Jr.“The 49ers, we were called,” Margetson said.Richard Hughes, a Santa Fe attorney representing Picuris Pueblo, said the pueblo was not seeking 100% ownership but didn’t want an outside entity owning the 49%, either.“The intent is to continue the current trajectory,” Hughes said. “I am sure [Picuris Pueblo] will do more to let the public know the hotel is 100% Picuris-owned.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County Commission OKs 710-lot development south of cityJudge will hold bench trial in Boxcar landlord-tenant disputeSixth suspect in sprawling homicide case arrestedCan council dodge Old Pecos Trail decision by creating new rules? Attorney says noDemocratic lawmaker again introduces legislation to limit gun magazinesPRC appointee criticized for lack of qualifications resignsProposed budget includes raise for state, school employees and $750 rebateSanta Fe feather artist's work to be featured on PBS travel seriesHeavy snows forecast in Chama, Flagstaff; Santa Fe could see 2 inchesSentencing delayed for Chimayó man convicted of raping co-worker Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Unusual political move created King holiday in N.M. Phill Casaus Terance Mathis' trip to college hall of fame was unlikely, tough Building Santa Fe Old Pecos Trail: You reap what you sow Etiquette Rules! Connecting with self and others