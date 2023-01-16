Always the 51% owner, Picuris Pueblo is now the 100% owner of Hotel Santa Fe, 1501 Paseo de Peralta.

A partnership headed up by hotel managing partner Paul Margetson sold its 49% share to the pueblo Jan. 3. Margetson is staying on as the hotel’s general manager.

“I’m getting old; I’m 77,” Margetson said. “It was time for my retirement [as an owner].”

