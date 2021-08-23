Piñon Community Acupuncture, 1642 St. Michael's Drive, added a second provider in July and is adding another day of service per week.
Owner Jonathan Gamble said the business will be open on Fridays after he added traditional Asian medicine doctor Melissa Brock. He intends to add Saturday hours in a month.
Before the pandemic, Piñon was open six days a week with Gamble and three other providers. The clinic closed in March 2020 and upon reopening in June 2020, had only Gamble providing acupuncture and Chinese herbal treatments on Tuesdays, Thursdays and, briefly, Fridays until he dropped that day.
As COVID-19 restrictions were lifted at the start of July, business soared at Piñon Community Acupuncture as patients had challenges booking appointments with primary care doctors, Gamble said.
“I may possibly add another provider or two in a month,” he said.
