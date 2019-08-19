All went well for building the first two phases of a $60 million state-owned nursing home in Las Vegas, N.M, that opened in 2012 and 2014 with 108 beds.
The thought was the third and final phase, which would increase the capacity to 180 beds, would be complete by 2017.
The Meadows Home Long Term Care Facility then hit a construction-cost buzz saw that has seen increases of 4 percent and 5 percent each year for several years.
Translation: The 72-bed second phase cost $18 million to build in 2013-14. The third phase also was supposed to be four wings but has been trimmed to three wings and is now budgeted at $27 million, said Anna Silva, director of the Facilities Management Division of the New Mexico General Services Department.
Construction started in June on what is now a 58-bed, 46,090-square-foot third phase that is set for completion in early 2021.
Meadows Home is one of three state-owned long-term care centers or nursing homes, along with others in Silver City and Truth or Consequences. It is licensed in the same way as all the 74 private and three state nursing homes in New Mexico, said Frances Tweed, executive director of the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute.
Meadows Home is one of five divisions on the Las Vegas campus of the Behavioral Health Institute, the only state-owned and -operated psychiatric hospital in New Mexico. The long-term care division is not a mental health facility, Tweed said.
The Meadows Home nursing home has been part of the institute since its beginnings, with the original facility — built in 1948 — being demolished to make way for the third phase now under construction. A 110-bed Ponderosa Nursing Home Facility was added in 1955; it will have residents until phase three is complete, Tweed said.
Meadows Home draws residents from around the state but primarily houses Las Vegas-area residents who need long-term care. The complex also has independent living, which is a common component in assisted-living communities.
Each wing has its own dining room, activity room, family rooms, bathing suites and a secure courtyard. There are also staff locker and lounge areas, a training room, a gift shop, a library and a wellness clinic.
Phase three design started with four wings but was reduced to two wings in 2017 as projected construction costs ballooned with only $24 million in state funding available. Redesigning the project and putting it back out to bid resulted in the four-year delay in completion, Silva said.
The project won an additional $3 million this year from the Legislature to restore the third wing. Tweed believes 162 beds rather than the original 180 beds will be adequate.