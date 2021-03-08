Performance Santa Fe has canceled its remaining in-person performances through June.
Unlike other local performing arts groups that canceled their seasons months ago, Performance Santa Fe until now has canceled shows one performance at a time.
“While everyone at Performance Santa Fe fully understands why this action is necessary, we are extremely disappointed that we have been unable to carry out our highly anticipated 84th season with all of you,” Performance Santa Fe Executive and Artistic Director Chad Hilligus wrote in an announcement to patrons.
Hilligus said he will attempt to reschedule all the canceled performances for the 2021-22 season that will be announced in spring.
Performance Santa Fe will continue its PSF@Home series of archived online performances for its Annual Fund members.
