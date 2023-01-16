Perfectly Imperfect Skin Care opens on Llano Street By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Jan 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Business Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aesthetician Frances Valencia has opened Perfectly Imperfect Skin Care at 1503 Llano St., Suite A5.She previously did skin care work at Color Me Crazy Hair Salon.Perfectly Imperfect follows 33 years of human resources work Valencia did at several state agencies.“This is my passion,” Valencia said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”Valencia is working on her own right now. She does facial treatments such as facials, microdermabrasion, express facials, nano needling, derma plane, teen facials and HydraFacial.She can be reached at 505-699-6108. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesSanta Fe County Commission OKs 710-lot development south of cityJudge will hold bench trial in Boxcar landlord-tenant disputeSixth suspect in sprawling homicide case arrestedCan council dodge Old Pecos Trail decision by creating new rules? Attorney says noDemocratic lawmaker again introduces legislation to limit gun magazinesPRC appointee criticized for lack of qualifications resignsProposed budget includes raise for state, school employees and $750 rebateSanta Fe feather artist's work to be featured on PBS travel seriesHeavy snows forecast in Chama, Flagstaff; Santa Fe could see 2 inchesSentencing delayed for Chimayó man convicted of raping co-worker Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Unusual political move created King holiday in N.M. Phill Casaus Terance Mathis' trip to college hall of fame was unlikely, tough Building Santa Fe Old Pecos Trail: You reap what you sow Etiquette Rules! Connecting with self and others