Two members of the Santa Fe Opera Board of Directors were appointed to the top two posts of the OPERA America Board of Directors. OPERA America is a national organization that supports the creation, presentation and enjoyment of opera. Santa Fe Opera Board Chair Susan G. Marineau is now also board chair at OPERA America. She is joined by Santa Fe Opera board director Estevan Rael-Gálvez, as the new vice chair of governance at OPERA America, a position Marineau held for the past two years. Marineau was board president at Santa Fe Opera from 2015 to 2020 and currently also serves on the San Francisco Opera Board of Directors. Rael-Gálvez is director of Native Bound-Unbound: Archive of Indigenous Slavery in Santa Fe.
Kevin Eckenrode has joined the New Mexico Angels as an analyst. New Mexico Angels is the state’s only group of individual accredited angel investors focused on funding early-stage and high-growth companies in the Southwest. Eckenrode is also an associate at Marion Street Capital in Philadelphia and a senior analyst at Addvia Ventures in Lewes, Del. Eckenrode has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, finance and business administration from Villanova University.
New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke was elected to chair the Multistate Tax Commission’s Executive Committee. The commission is an intergovernmental state tax agencies that seeks to achieve fairness by promoting compliance and consistent tax policy and practices. Schardin Clarke joined the commission in 2019 and had served as vice chair since 2021. She has been secretary of the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department since January 2019. Schardin Clarke has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the George Washington University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of New Mexico.