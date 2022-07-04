The Santa Fe Farmers Market Institute added four new members to its Board of Directors. Diane Sandoval-Griego is the chief of financial empowerment at Guadalupe Credit Union. Christine Castro has the external communication strategies company Atalaya Media, which focuses on early-stage technology and health science companies. Robert W. Jones is managing director of the Washington, D.C.,-based public strategy firm Mercury but living in Santa Fe “for a big portion of the year.” Nathaniel Earls is currently pursuing graduate studies in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.
Meow Wolf hired Katie Ibay as its new chief people officer. She previously was at Google, where she provided human resources market leadership for Southern California. Before that, Ibay was head of human resources at Fandango and the vice president of human resources for the brand development division within the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Ibay has a bachelor’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Cornell University.
John Lee has joined Meow Wolf as chief product and technology officer. His prievious job was leading direct-to-consumer strategy for all U.S. resorts for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, Nev. Lee also had leadership roles in product and technology development at Sephora and Travelzoo. Lee has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Columbia University and an MBA from the Anderson Graduate School of Management at UCLA.
Heather Korbulic will serve as interim CEO for up to 10 months at beWellnm as the New Mexico Health Insurance Exchange searches for a new CEO after the recent resignation of Jeffery Bustamante. Korbulic is senior policy and strategy lead at GetInsured, which in mid-June was contracted to provide consultative and operational support at beWellnm during the transition until a new CEO comes on board. Korbulic has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Oregon.
Santa Fe Pro Musica has named its co-founder and 42-year collaborator Carol Redman as the music director of the group she and Thomas O’Connor co-founded in 1980. She succeeds renowned pianist Anne-Marie McDermott, who stepped down as artistic director in April. Redman is reviving the music director designation O’Connor carried for 39 years. Redman has served as Pro Musica’s principal flutist, music librarian, orchestra manager, educator and stage manager. Redman has a bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico.
The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce on June 16 presented its 2022 Santa Fe Business Achievement Awards. The Century Bank Business Excellence Awards went to State Farm Insurance – Jairo Gutierrez (one to five employees); Dashing Delivery (five to 20 employees); Meow Wolf (21 or more employees). The Small Business of the Year is Broken Arrow Glass. Green Business of the Year is Vinaigrette. The Family-Friendly Business of the Year is Alterations & More. The Woman-Owned Business of the Year is Capitol Counsel and Consulting.
Nusenda Credit Union announced branch managers for its two new outlets in Santa Fe. Karly Atkinson was promoted to manager at the DeVargas branch that opened June 6 after joining Nusenda in June 2020 as a member service manager at the St. Michael’s branch. She previously was a manager in the rental car industry. Atkinson has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from New Mexico Highlands University. Nestor Lopez will be the manager at the Nusenda branch now under construction near the Walmart Supercenter when the branch opens in late 2022. Lopez joined Nusenda in April after working as the assistant vice president and senior branch manager at Zia Credit Union.
Carolyn Ingram has been appointed plan president at Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. She joined Molina in 2015 and has served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer as well as director of MolinaCares Accord. She served as New Mexico Medicaid director from 2003 to 2011. Ingram has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from New Mexico State University.