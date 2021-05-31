Presbyterian Medical Group has added three new providers in Santa Fe. Family practice physician Dr. John Mohs and psychiatrist Dr. Barry Irons see patients at the Presbyterian primary care center, 454 St. Michael’s Drive. Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Cindy Hubach sees patients at the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center Physician Office Building, 4801 Beckner Road, Suite 2650. Hubach has a medical degree from the University of Arkansas. Mohs has a medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., and a postgraduate degree in practical dermatology at the Cardiff University School of Medicine. Irons has medical degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D.
Denise Herrera is the new executive director of Con Alma Health Foundation in Santa Fe. She succeeds Dolores E. Roybal, who retired after 15 years with Con Alma. Herrera served as senior capacity building officer at St. David’s Foundation in Austin, Texas. Before that, Herrera developed initiatives related to leadership, research and evaluation at Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Herrera has a bachelor’s degree in health education from the University of New Mexico, a master’s degree in family studies and human development from the University of Arizona and a Ph.D. in Health Education from the University of Texas at Austin.
Rebecca Roose and Stephanie Stringer have been appointed new deputy Cabinet secretaries in the New Mexico Environment Department. Roose, since 2019 the department’s Water Protection Division director, will guide key policy and regulatory priorities. Stringer, who has worked for the department for nearly 20 years, will focus on department operations. Stringer has served as the department’s Resource Protection Division director and chief of the Drinking Water Bureau. Stringer has a bachelor’s degree in aquatic biology from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in entomology from the University of Kansas. Roose has a bachelor’s degree in geography from Valparaiso University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico.
The global leadership group Young Presidents’ Organization has given its highest owner, the YPO Global Impact Award, to Carrie Freeman, co-CEO of SecondMuse in Bernalillo, where she has worked since 2012. YPO has more than 30,000 chief executives under age 45 in 142 countries. Freeman heads a company that is one of nine certified B Corporation businesses in New Mexico. Before SecondMuse, Freeman worked for 15 years at Intel, ultimately as director of sustainable business innovation. Freeman has bachelor’s degrees in business administration, and accounting and finance from New Mexico State University and a master’s of business administration degree from the University of New Mexico.
Mary E. Hallahan will become the new executive director of the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta on June 7. Since 2014, she has been director of operations at the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival/WISE UP EVENTS in Watertown, Mass. Previously, Hallahan was catering and cafeteria manager for Harvard Law School; general manager of food and conference services for Shire Pharmaceuticals; and catering director, special events for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Hallahan has a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and travel administration from the University of Massachusetts.
