Barbara Bunger has joined Santa Fe-based Avisa Diagnostics as vice president of clinical development. She previously was vice president of clinical research and regulatory strategy at Clinical Development and Regulatory Services LTD and was worldwide director of clinical research of corporate clinical development at Becton Dickinson. Bunger has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in biology from Virginia Commonwealth University and a doctorate in health science from the University of California, San Diego.
G. Michael Landis is the new chief financial officer at Avisa Diagnostics. He previously was principal accounting officer and treasurer at the pharmaceutical company Lannett Company in Philadelphia, where he had other financial leadership roles. Landis had prior senior level finance and controllership positions at Akrion Inc. and AlliedBarton Security Services LLC, both in Pennsylvania. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pa.
Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists Miles Beaux and Matt Durham are among 83 scientists across the country to split $100 million through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Early Career Program, which supports research at universities and national laboratories. Beaux joined LANL in 2010 and works in the Materials Science & Technology-7 Engineered Materials Division. Durham joined LANL in 2011 and works in the P-3 Nuclear Particle Physics and Applications Division. Beaux received a bachelor’s degree and doctoral degree in physics from the University of Idaho. Durham received a bachelor’s degree in physics at the University of Texas at Austin and a doctorate in physics from Stony Brook University in New York.
Emily Bates has joined the New Mexico Tourism Department as tourism development coordinator. She has spent the past 1½ years in Guadalajara and previously worked in the travel and tourism industries in Boston and had a tourism marketing internship in Bordeaux, France. Bates has a bachelor’s degree in French from Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore and a master’s degree in management and valorization of heritage through tourism from the Sorbonne in France.
Joe Leong is the new marketing coordinator for New Mexico Magazine. He previously was director of advertising sales at Gannett Co. for the Missouri/Kansas/Oklahoma group. A New Mexico native, he has 34 years of media experience in advertising sales, consumer sales, marketing, finance, packaging and distribution. Leong has a bachelor’s degree in marketing from New Mexico State University.
David Walther is celebrating 60 years as an attorney. For the past four years he has been senior partner at WBMH Law. He has practiced in Santa Fe since moving here in 1985, first at Walther Family Law, founded in 1968, and then David Walther Law, established in 2013. He was a mayoral candidate in Milwaukee in 1968. Walther has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Marquette University in Milwaukee and a juris doctor from Marquette University School of Law.
Andy Ramos is the new president and CEO of State Employees Credit Union. He succeeded Harold Dixon, who retired after serving as president and CEO since 1997. Ramos previously was senior vice president of Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa, Calif. Over 28 years he has served as a branch manager, marketing manager and senior vice president at credit unions across the San Francisco Bay Area. Ramos has a bachelor’s degree in business from California State University, Monterey Bay, and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Chapman University in Orange, Calif.
Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Rian Bahran received the U.S. Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service while assigned in Washington, D.C. He was recognized for his service as senior science and policy adviser for nuclear deterrence policy from January 2019 to May 2020 and a special assistant to the under secretary of defense for policy from May 2020 to June 2021. He joined LANL in 2013 as a postdoctoral researcher. Bahran has a dual bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering and engineering physics and a doctorate in nuclear engineering and science, all from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Karen Chavez-Henz is the new general manager of Harley-Davidson Santa Fe. She previously was assistant general manager at Thunderbird Harley-Davidson in Albuquerque, where she has worked since 2005. Before that, Chavez-Henz was assistant general manager at Chick’s Harley-Davidson and general manager at Duke City Harley-Davidson, both in Albuquerque. She has worked for Harley-Davidson for 23 years.
Dr. Sahar Chavez is the new lead medical director for the physician-led True Health New Mexico health insurance company. She previously was medical director for Centennial Care at the Presbyterian Health Plan. Chavez was an OB-GYN physician for more than 15 years. Chavez has a bachelor’s degree in history form the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Southern California and a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.
Amy Iwano will become the new executive director and artistic director of Performance Santa Fe on Sept. 15. She is executive director of University of Chicago Presents, the presenting organization affiliated with the University of Chicago. She previously was executive director of the Japan America Symphony of Los Angeles and began her career with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Iwano has a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Pomona College in California. She also has a certificate in German from the Goethe Institute in Berlin and a certificate in French from the Sorbonne in Paris.
