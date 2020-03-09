Fountain pens and nice roller ball pens will have their time in the spotlight Saturday and Sunday at the 25th Annual Santa Fe Pen Fair at DeVargas Center.
Neal Frank, owner of Santa Fe Pens, has staged each of the fairs. He has seen a resurgence in old-fashioned writing implements in the last couple years, thanks to the internet.
“The proliferation of YouTube review videos, Instagram tutorials and Facebook pen groups has rekindled pen usage among people of all ages,” Frank said. “A handwritten note to a client carries a lot more weight than a fax or email. If you are going to do it, you might as well do it with a nice pen.”
The fair will have representatives from more than 20 pen and ink manufactures. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Each year, the fair sells commemorative pens. The Santa Fe Edition XXII pen is made by pen maker Retro 51 and features New Mexico iconic motifs. The edition is limited to 250 numbered pen and pencil sets with 150 available at the fair. The set costs $125, the lowest price yet for a Santa Fe Edition, Frank said.
Expert Shawn Hayden will be back for the third year to offer italic calligraphy and improve your handwriting classes. Cost is expected to be $15 and reservations are required by calling Santa Fe Pens at 505-989-4742.
