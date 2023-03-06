Taxes are one of the best inventions in the history of human civilization. I may be the only person who thinks that, but without taxes, civilization would collapse. How else do we pay for our roads, emergency services, schools, hospitals and social programs?

Without taxes, the government doesn’t function. And without a functioning government, life begins to look like a Mad Max movie.

I’ll watch a post-apocalypse movie — but I don’t want to live in one.

Doug Lynam is a partner at LongView Asset Management in Santa Fe and a former Benedictine monk. He is the author of From Monk to Money Manager: A Former Monk’s Financial Guide to Becoming A Little Bit Wealthy — And Why That’s Okay. Contact him at douglas@longviewasset.com