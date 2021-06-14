Paseo Pottery is starting a tradition of art markets at Luna Center for all the solstices and equinoxes.
CHOMP food hall at Luna Center, 505 Cerrillos Road, will host the second such market from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the day before summer solstice, after Paseo Pottery owner Angela Smith Kirkman launched her seasonal idea for the vernal equinox in March.
The market will feature pottery made by 10 artists around the corner at Paseo Pottery. People who buy ceramic cups can get free coffee from Ohori’s Coffee Roasters at Luna or a discount on cider from New Mexico Hard Cider, also at Luna, Kirkman said.
People buying plates or bowls can get discounts from vendors inside CHOMP, she said.
Artists will do pottery wheel demonstrations in the Luna Center courtyard, and guests can also give the pottery wheel a try. The market will double as a 30th anniversary celebration for Paseo Pottery, and co-founder Mike Walsh will do demonstrations.
Kirkman plans to do it all again for the autumnal equinox in September.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.