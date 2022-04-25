Santa Fe-based Parting Stone has grown to 33 employees in part with a series of state Job Training Incentive Program grants the company has been awarded since founder and CEO Justin Crowe established the company in October 2019.
Parting Stone, which processes cremated ashes into polished rounded stones, received a new JTIP grant in April for $134,230 to train another 15 new employees, the New Mexico Economic Development Department reported.
Prior JTIP grants reimbursed Parting Stone $34,000 to train four employees in 2020 and $24,000 in 2021 to train another four employees. The company expects to end the year with about 48 employees, said Allison Peacock, project manager at Parting Stone.
“We are working with 700 funeral homes in the U.S. and Canada,” Peacock said. “Our sales team is really excelling. We have more than doubled the number of funeral homes we are at in the past year.”
Parting Stone, 9 Plaza La Prensa, solidifies the ashes of about 250 human and sometimes pet remains per month and has solidified more than 3,500 remains since 2019.
“Funeral homes did not want to offer something new in 2019,” Peacock said. “The funeral homes had to go through drastic changes. For family members who could not say goodbye, they can now hold their loved ones [with the Parting Stone product].”