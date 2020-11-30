Santa Fe startup Parting Stone has received a $100,000 investment from the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University.
The financial injection allows the company, which creates rounded stones from cremated remains, to add a production manager, sales representative, marketing manager and to bring on a public relations company. The company has 14 employees but is quickly growing, CEO Justin Crowe said.
Parting Stone also was awarded a state Job Training Incentive Program grant worth up to $136,360 to train 19 employees. The New Mexico Economic Development Department reimburses businesses once training is completed.
Parting Stone trained four employees with a previous JTIP grant that will reimburse the company $65,000.
Santa Fe-based Marty's Meals also received a JTIP grant last week valued at $17,160 to train one employee.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.