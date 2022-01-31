Santa Fe startup Parting Stone has expanded into an 8,000-square-foot space near the Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe to increase production of polished rounded stones from cremated remains.
Founder and CEO Justin Crowe started the company in October 2019 and has solidified the ashes of about 2,700 people at his original 2,500-square-foot space near Rufina Street and Siler Road.
“Things were getting pretty tight in our old space,” said Crowe, who finished the move into the new space early in January. “This gives us a lot more room to grow into.”
Crowe has recruited 350 funeral homes and crematoriums to send him cremated remains to transform into polished stones. A year ago, funeral homes found his concept novel, but now it’s becoming part of the standard package offered at participating funeral homes.
“One of the biggest changes we are seeing is people know they want to receive solidified remains before the passing of loved ones,” Crowe said.
Parting Stone won an innovation of the year award in 2021 from the National Funeral Directors Association. Investors since the beginning have plowed $1.9 million into Parting Stone.
Crowe declined to reveal current revenue but did say the company saw 135 percent growth from 2020-21. In an earlier interview, he said annual revenue was $300,000 in 2020 with an expected $1 million in 2021.
“We are on track to reach our goals,” Crowe said. “We expect to double revenue this year.”
Parting Stone has 24 employees and Crowe foresees having 35 to 40 employees by the end of the year.
They solidify ashes from 200 remains per month, with the goal to reach 400 per month by year’s end. A human body nets between 40 and 60 stones, Crowe said.
Parting stone also solidifies the cremains of dogs and cats and other animals.
Parting Stone refines and purifies by removing remnants of staples, screws and implants to create a smooth powder. Water and a glass binder are added to create a clay material. Clay is shaped into rounded forms and then fired in a ceramic kiln. A rock polisher finishes the job.
Parting Stone’s largest current customer is Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society with 18 locations across Florida. Cremation Society of Illinois with 10 offices and three crematories across the Chicago metro is another big customer, as is French Funerals & Cremations in Albuquerque.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.