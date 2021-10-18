Paradise Boba Tea and Restore Hyper Wellness are set to open by the end of the year at DeVargas Center mall in two neighboring exterior spaces previously occupied by Lightvessel Spa.
Restore Hyper Wellness is an Austin, Texas-based proactive wellness chain established in 2015. It has expanded to 105 stores in 31 states, with 26 more locations labeled as “coming soon” on the company's website.
“I love the idea of the whole wellness approach, not spa kitschy,” said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Realty Partners, which owns and operates DeVargas Center.
Paradise Boba is an independent store owned by Jenny Huynh and Evangeline Fitzharris.
Quintana Optical’s move, awaited for more than two years, will finally happen at the end of October from a 300-square-foot space to a 1,300-square-foot space across from the post office, Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said she is close to signing a lease for a national tenant for the former Hastings Entertainment space next to Office Depot that has been vacant since 2016.
In the meantime, HomeGoods opened at DeVargas in March, filling a vacancy created when Office Depot moved to the east side of DeVargas Center in 2019.
“HomeGoods are doing great,” Fitzgerald said. “A vice president told me they are meeting their projections.”
