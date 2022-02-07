Phil Baca is the new owner of Paper Tiger, the longtime commercial printer and copy center at 1248 San Felipe Ave.
Baca, who has worked at Paper Tiger since 1999, acquired the business Jan. 1 from the original owners, John King and Paul Kelly, who established Paper Tiger in 1978.
In recent years, Baca managed all the jobs into and out of Paper Tiger and handled prepress duties. Previously, he worked with the company’s signs, graphics and prepress operations.
Baca, 49, said as King and Kelly prepared for retirement, they sought to sell the business to employees at a lower-than-market price. Paper Tiger has eight employees.
“When it came up as an opportunity to be your own boss and own the business you are intimately involved in, it was a no-brainer,” Baca said.
Baca said Paper Tiger has the only commercial four-color offset press in Northern New Mexico. The business produces many of the direct mailers in Santa Fe and works with many nonprofits.
“I will try to determine a three-year plan on equipment to acquire and other services we can offer,” Baca said.
