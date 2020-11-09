Before the pandemic hit, my life was busy and I loved every second of it. Waitress, hospice volunteer, photographer. I am a people person. An extrovert in every sense of the word.
In March, it all came to a screeching halt.
All of it.
The first blow (and perhaps the hardest hitting for me) came shortly after New Mexico had its first positive case. As I was leaving one hospice patient to go visit the next, I received an email saying that for the safety of the patients, volunteers were to stop visiting their assigned patients immediately.
I have been a hospice volunteer for eight years. For eight years, this has been my reason for waking up each day.
I have always formed close bonds with all the patients I visit, but the three women I had been seeing at this time were all like second mothers to me. I was extremely close to them.
A couple of weeks later, restaurants were ordered to limit capacity to 50 percent. I went from making an excellent living to wondering how I would survive.
Not long after that, everything shut down.
Thankfully, I was approved for unemployment benefits, and even though it was about half of what I was used to making, I knew I could still scrape by.
My biggest worry was lack of human contact. I thought maybe I could find a way to still do photography, but since it wasn’t considered an essential business, this seemed like it was off the table as well.
That is, until I stumbled upon an article about a photographer in Boston who was offering donation-based socially distanced front porch photos for her community.
I was so inspired by her work and her story that I decided to do my own version of this in Santa Fe, except I decided to accept nothing in return for it. My payment was that I got to see other humans — from approximately 15 feet back, but it was something.
I photographed 84 families. Most I had never met before.
I had no other reason to get out of bed during lockdown, so in a very real sense, photography saved my life.
I recently had one of the families I photographed during lockdown book a full shoot with me, and it felt like I was reconnecting with long lost friends. Even though we had only met briefly and from a distance during lockdown, we all went through the same thing. A common bond.
Now with COVID-19 cases rising here and restaurants down to 25 percent capacity, I have no idea what the future holds. I have had to learn to, quite literally, take everything one breath at a time.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I hope one day will get to see an exhibit of all of your photographs, and to meet some of these families. You’re unbelievably resourceful and generous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.