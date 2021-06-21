As someone who, decades ago, considered herself an early adopter of tech but now is just another person over 60 struggling with the teeny keyboard on a comfortably small but obsolete iPhone, I’m constantly amazed at all the sudden changes in the way businesses now operate.
The pivoting of business owners and entrepreneurs into new directions; the explosion of new apps; the ability for customers to do even more without having to do much at all: It’s breathtaking.
As a business owner, I now find myself faced with sometimes too many tech-heavy options for ways I might suddenly scale up, economize, downsize or otherwise adjust, not just to these pandemic crisis-level circumstances, but even once the crisis is considered over.
It does seem as though both business owners and customers are going to find there’s no need to go back to the way we used to do things.
I’ve become perhaps overly fond lately of quoting cyberpunk guru/speculative fiction author William Gibson, who says, “The future is already here. It’s just not very evenly distributed.”
There are times when it’s almost thrilling — in a kind of post-apocalyptic-but-not-everything-has-to-smell-like-death kind of way — to see these abrupt leaps in technology and consciousness as we begin to emerge from, you know, “all this.”
Every time I become aware of the way a local business has morphed during the pandemic to create a new way of operating, or how a large corporation has instituted adjustments that seem destined to become permanent, I think of the future coming here now to meet us halfway.
And yet, I think about all the effort it takes for a small-business owner, a sole proprietor or a self-employed person to adapt to crises in this way. To be honest, running a small business is all about adaptation all the time: to economic circumstances; to client demographics; to changes in trends, supply chains and customer behavior.
There’s rarely a set formula that you know will always work regardless of the situation — unless you are a purveyor of tacos and breakfast burritos, which seems to be an ironclad choice.
Eventually, adapting to constant change either becomes the elixir that keeps you growing or the stress that gives you pause. That’s when the questions start. For me, the question over the last 25 years or so of co-owning our little mom and pop shop has always been: Do we work for the business … or does the business work for us?
After the year we’ve all been through, and especially as the crisis has begun to wane, it has been so healing for us to take the time to find joy on a daily basis, rather than constantly strategize.
We’re having fun at work, visiting with our clients. We’re enjoying making our new house into a home. We’re going back to our favorite places and finding new ones.
We’ve finally decided that our business now works for us.
