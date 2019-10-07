Santa Fe-based Pajarito Scientific Corp. received a $1.34 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Materiel Command to design and manufacture a robust public address and intercom system for the Strategic Missile Integration Complex at Hill Air Force Base near Ogden, Utah.
This is a PA and intercom system that must be radiation-tolerant, seismic-qualified and able to operate in robust and harsh environments, said Jeremy Heath, chief operating officer of the family-owned Pajarito Scientific on Rodeo Park Drive East.
“This technology is built to never fail,” Heath said.
The PA/intercom system is an outgrowth of Pajarito Scientific’s radiation detection and evacuation systems. Pajarito is a government contractor focused on designing and manufacturing radiation detection instrumentation.
Clients include Sandia, Los Alamos, Idaho and Oak Ridge national laboratories and Washington Closure Hanford. Pajarito Scientific was established as a LANL technology transfer spinoff company in 1986 by David Heath, Jeremy Heath’s father.
“This is a new market for us,” Jeremy Heath said about the PA/intercom system. “This is a really big deal for our small company with 35 employees.”
Heath seas a market for the PA/intercom system in the oil and gas industry, manufacturers dealing with hazardous and toxic materials, and commercial nuclear power facilities.