Pajarito Mountain Cafe at the ski area outside Los Alamos opened Thursday for outdoor dining.
The cafe is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and offers a revamped menu. Guests can bring their own alcoholic beverages.
Pajarito’s retail store is also open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
But the ski season has yet to start at Pajarito Mountain.
“We’ve had very little natural snowfall this year, and our snowmaking capabilities act as an adjunct to natural snow,” said Tom Long, director of mountain operations at Pajarito Mountain. “We cannot open the mountain with just snowmaking.”
