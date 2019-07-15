Gita Singh calls it a “new and improved” Jackalope.
Off came the roof. Down came three walls. The only thing left standing was the Mission-style facade from the 1970s.
Jackalope owners Harpal and Gita Singh spent the early months of this year essentially rebuilding the main structure at Jackalope, purveyor of pottery, furniture and rugs that Gita Singh describes as “one of a kind and some of a kind.”
The Singhs quietly opened the new 8,400-square-foot structure at 2820 Cerrillos Road on Memorial Day weekend, with a grand opening set for Saturday.
The 40-year-old structure had a leaking roof, heating, cooling and various other issues for years, but the July 2018 downpours and floods pushed the Sighs forward with a “complete remodeling.” The $1 million project took place from February to May, with the Jackalope furniture during that time moved to the former Xanadu Gallery building at the rear of the property.
“We were a little willing to take a risk and invest back into the business,” Gita Singh said.
The renovation brought changes to inventory as well. The Singhs added Turkish and Pakistani rugs to the long-standing rug supply from India, and Jackalope also has a wider selection of sofas and furniture, Gita Singh said.
The Singhs acquired the 6-acre Jackalope property as the only bidders in an August 2015 foreclosure auction. They purchased the Jackalope stores in Santa Fe and Albuquerque and the Jackalope property in Santa Fe. The Singhs already owned the property under the Albuquerque Jackalope.
Along with the Jackalope store, the Santa Fe property also has the 10,000-square-foot Jackalope Mercado, which is occupied by a half-dozen vendor tenants; the vacant 5,000-square-foot former Xanadu Gallery building; and three smaller buildings housing Prairie Dog Glass, Eastwind Apparel and Sky Weaving.
The Singhs are looking for a tenant for the Xanadu building.
“It could be an eatery or an exercise location,” Gita Singh said.