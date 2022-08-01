Chamber of commerce mixers are usually chatty social events with maybe an announcement or two.

That was not Jairo Gutierrez‘s idea when he asked to host the Santa Fe Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours in July.

State Farm agent Gutierrez got on the horn and invited business owners (El Paisano Super Market and next-door neighbor Fusion Tacos among them) and new City Councilor Lee Garcia. Hispanic Chamber President David Fresquez invited Mayor Alan Webber. Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce CEO Bridget Dixson also went.

