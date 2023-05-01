The longtime former headquarters of Outside magazine at the north edge of the Railyard will become a boutique hotel.
Outside’s editorial operations quietly slipped out of town in the closing months of last year to consolidate with the Outside Inc. corporate headquarters in Boulder, Colo.
Timothy C. Thompson and Dave C. Sparks, partners at State Properties of New Mexico LLC, in September heard about the imminent departure of Outside. Before the property was even listed, they put in an offer, and at the start of the year closed on the purchase of Outside Plaza, a three-level, 25,000-square-foot structure nearly hidden with cottonwoods and aspens.
“I’ve always walked by that building,” Thompson said in an interview. “What a cool building. I always thought it was an apartment building.”
As late summer melted into early winter, Thompson and Sparks dreamt up the vision of converting the roughly five-sided building that wraps around a courtyard into a boutique hotel.
They don’t have a name, price range for rooms or precise room count yet for the hotel other than Thompson’s estimate of about 30 rooms.
The building was constructed in 1995 for Mariah Media, the ownership entity of Outside magazine that rebranded as Outside Interactive Media in 2019. Lawrence J. Burke, who had owned Mariah/Outside since 1978, sold the company in February 2021 to Pocket Outdoor Media in Boulder, which immediately rebranded its company name to Outside Inc.
Some layoffs at the magazine followed the next year, and late last year the Outside offices moved to 1600 Pearl St., on the prominent pedestrian commercial corridor in Boulder.
State Properties of New Mexico LLC received an interior demolition permit March 17 and has been knocking down interior walls and removing plumbing fixtures and bathrooms since that time.
“I hope to be done this time next year,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Christopher Clemmons, are Durango, Colo., architects, and another daughter, Tanja Champagne, is a Tucson, Ariz., interior designer. They are handling the interiors in the office-to-hotel conversion, Thompson said.
“It will be a very high-end boutique hotel,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be very traditional with very high-end everything. There will be a speakeasy element on the lower level.”
The building has two stories above ground and a basement.
“There will be incredible artwork in the lobby,” he said. “Everything is traditional Santa Fe. That’s what I like.”
Thompson is a native New Mexican, born and raised in Belen, “off and on” in Santa Fe over decades. He lived in Scottsdale, Ariz., from 2010 until moving to Santa Fe in 2020.
He and Sparks are the remaining partners at a revived State Properties of New Mexico LLC, which previously with more partners leased offices to the state of New Mexico. That pursuit was wrapped up in 2020, Thompson said.
The Railyard area has no hotels. The Outside Plaza property has a hidden-in-plain-sight quality to it, yet it is steps from the Santa Fe Farmers Market, Violet Crown Cinema and other Railyard attractions.
Restaurants on Guadalupe Street are nearby, and the Plaza is just a half-mile walk.
“That’s what made it for me: the location,” Thompson said. “It’s a great area. I think it’s the most hip place in town. It’s within a half-mile of all the activities of downtown.”