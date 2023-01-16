061621_Glorieta05-rgb.jpg

A view of the Glorieta Adventure Camps campus in June 2021. The camp plans to use $99,999 in grant funds from the Outdoor Recreation Division to work on trails that run through its property.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican File Photo

The state Outdoor Recreation Division on Jan. 9 announced a third round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grants to 19 projects to wrap up nearly $6.6 million in investments for 2022, the New Mexico Economic Development Department reported.

The third round of $1.8 million in grants followed other rounds in June and September that involved 54 projects across all three rounds.

The Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grants fund outdoor classrooms, river walks and trail accessibility. The program and the Outdoor Recreation Division were established in 2019 to increase outdoor jobs and access in New Mexico.

