The state Outdoor Recreation Division on Jan. 9 announced a third round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grants to 19 projects to wrap up nearly $6.6 million in investments for 2022, the New Mexico Economic Development Department reported.
The third round of $1.8 million in grants followed other rounds in June and September that involved 54 projects across all three rounds.
The Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grants fund outdoor classrooms, river walks and trail accessibility. The program and the Outdoor Recreation Division were established in 2019 to increase outdoor jobs and access in New Mexico.
The largest grant for this round was $490,034 for the Taos Pueblo to clear access to tribal trails blocked by downed trees from a wind event in December 2021 and design and engineer a 4.5-mile nonmotorized trail along N.M. 150 to Arroyo Seco.
Also in Taos, the Taos Center for the Arts received $64,893 to create outdoor green spaces for public art, performance, recreation and relaxation. University of New Mexico-Taos with $99,999 will restore an existing trail developed by the Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and enhance it with the addition of fitness stations.
In the Santa Fe area, El Rancho de las Golondrinas is expanding and adding an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible route with a $50,000 grant. Glorieta Adventure Camps plans to restore the Historic Route 66 and Old Santa Fe Trail routes that run through the property with $99,999 from the Outdoor Recreation Division.
The Santa Fe Conservation Trust received $92,723 to create a half-mile accessible trail loop and parking area that connects to the Galisteo Basin Preserve trail system.