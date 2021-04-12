Married couple Nick Salazar and Audrey Enriquez opened Santa Fe Trail Outfitters on April 8 on West San Francisco Street next to Starbucks.
It’s an outdoor recreation store with many but not all shirts, caps, bottles and jackets branded as Santa Fe Trail Outfitters — modeled after Organ Mountain Outfitters in Las Cruces, where Enriquez is from.
“We are more a lifestyle store celebrating the outdoors culture,” Salazar said. “We’re mostly clothing, accessories and gifts.”
Salazar and Enriquez seek to outfit people and also offer some trail food and trail grooming gear. They don’t expect to delve much into technical gear, he said.
“We love Santa Fe, we love the outdoors,” Salazar said. “How do we not have more outdoors stores? There’s something missing in Santa Fe. We want to fill that gap.”
Soon after the pandemic started, Salazar quit his job as an IT manager and Enriquez left her dental hygienist job. They started making Santa Fe Trail Outfitter shirts, with online sales starting in October, and then found the 110 W. San Francisco location to open a physical store.
