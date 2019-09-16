December openings this year and in 2020 for Meow Wolf’s first two expansions in Las Vegas, Nev., and Denver have been pushed back to the following years.
Meow Wolf in a recent progress report wrote, “We might not be opening Meow Wolf Denver until 2021, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing going on in the Mile High City.” Meow Wolf did open its Kaleidoscape ride in April at Denver’s Elitch Gardens amusement park near the Meow Wolf site.
Meow Wolf also quietly changed the long-posted December 2019 opening date for Las Vegas to 2020 with no specified month other than “spring.” Meow Wolf will be the 50,000-square-foot anchor tenant of Area 15, a new experiential retail and entertainment complex with 126,000 square feet of leasable space.
Area 15, like Meow Wolf Las Vegas, was originally scheduled to open by the end of the year but its opening was also quietly pushed back during summer to 2020.
“Delays and shifts in schedule are a normal course for construction projects of this scale,” Meow Wolf Vice President of Marketing Didi Bethurum said in an email to The New Mexican.
Denver is Meow Wolf’s own project, but expansions in Denver, Washington, D.C., and Phoenix are all part of larger developments.