OpenEye Scientific, a Santa Fe molecular modeling software company, has received its sixth Job Training Incentive Program grant from the New Mexico Economic Development Department to train 17 new employees.
The company is eligible to claim $439,632 in reimbursements from the state once the training is completed for employees, with an average wage of $47.27. OpenEye has made four previous claims for $309,333 after training 14 employees since 2018, said Marissa Corley, the company’s head of human resources.
OpenEye has 107 employees after adding 37 this year.
“Within six months, we will definitely hit the 130 mark,” Corley said. “[JTIP is] incredibly important. It helps cover the costs for highly skilled high-tech roles. [Without JTIP], it makes it difficult to hire as fast as we have.”
This JTIP grant will train several engineers, scientific software developers and IT staff.
OpenEye Scientific created numerous software products that assist pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and combined them into one product called Orion in 2019, leading to the rapid growth in employees.
