Hue-Chan Karels has a new trick up her sleeve.

Her business Open Kitchen, a purveyor of cooking classes and private dining events, will transform into a full-fledged sit-down restaurant that Karels is calling Alkemē Heritage Cuisine Reimagined@Open Kitchen.

The heritage reimagined will be that of Karels, an immigrant from Vietnam, and her executive chef, Erica Tai, who is Taiwanese, Korean and grew up in Hawaii. “So kind of Pacific Rim,” Karels is willing to say.

