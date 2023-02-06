Her business Open Kitchen, a purveyor of cooking classes and private dining events, will transform into a full-fledged sit-down restaurant that Karels is calling Alkemē Heritage Cuisine Reimagined@Open Kitchen.
The heritage reimagined will be that of Karels, an immigrant from Vietnam, and her executive chef, Erica Tai, who is Taiwanese, Korean and grew up in Hawaii. “So kind of Pacific Rim,” Karels is willing to say.
“We want to open our doors to Santa Fe to experience what we have been doing privately,” Karels said. “This is an evolution of, a new project of Open Kitchen.”
Alkemē will be the third iteration for Open Kitchen, which Karels launched in Washington, D.C., in 2009 and closed in 2016 after she move to Santa Fe in 2014. Five years later, she revived Open Kitchen in Santa Fe.
Open Kitchen has been transforming throughout the four years in Santa Fe. The cooking at first was done in restaurant, commercial and private home kitchens until Karels landed the Santa Fe Village storefront at 227 Don Gaspar Ave. in December 2020.
During the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, Karels, Tai and one other employee delivered meals to homes as public dining restrictions were in place.
Public cooking classes started in early 2022 after she had been offering private cooking classes, but the public classes have since been shelved as Karels prepares to open Alkemē, pronounced like alchemy.
Karels expects to open Alkemē in May with dinner-only hours from 4 to 10 p.m.
“We’ve progressed to a place where we feel it’s mature enough to transition, to transform into a restaurant that pays homage to our culinary heritage,” Karels said.
Karels and Tai seek to go beyond American preconceived ideas about Vietnamese, Taiwanese, Korean and Hawaiian food.
“One of my ambitions is to broaden and deepen the idea of what Asian heritage cuisine looks like, feels like, tastes like,” Karels said. “We are challenging people’s preconceived ideas of what food should be.”
Karels describes Alkemē as “culture-to-table dining.”
The menu is inspired by Open Kitchen’s private dining offerings, brainstorming with Tai and other employees, and Karels' 70-day trip from Nov. 1 to Jan. 6 to Vietnam with stops in Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia.
She said the basic concept at Alkemē is nhậu dining — a Vietnamese variation of Spanish tapas — small plates with “food and drink that brings people together.” On Fridays and Saturdays, the back rooms will offer omakase dining experiences by reservation only for a maximum 20 people.
“It’s more of a chef’s menu, a tasting menu; multiple courses based on a theme,” Karels said.
Karels and Sazón executive chef Fernando Olea and celebrity chef Nikki Tran in early January teamed up for an omakase dining experience with mole and fish sauce with tuna, beef and pork belly.
Karels has had the vague idea to evolve Open Kitchen since opening in Santa Fe. The idea jelled in August as Tai had progressed in 2 1/2 years at Open Kitchen from lead cook to sous chef to executive chef.
“We picked Alkemē for a very specific purpose — that purpose is the recognition of magic,” she said. “We are recognizing the beauty of the ingredients and to get people coming together. What happens with that chemistry is magic.”
Karels left Vietnam with her family as a child in 1975, eventually settling in Lansing, Mich. She and her husband moved to Santa Fe in 2014, but they had been visiting annually for years in Angel Fire, where he had relatives with a home. That invariably brought them to Santa Fe.
“Cafe Pasqual’s was the inspiration for Open Kitchen in D.C.,” she said.
The couple planned to retire to Santa Fe eventually, but Karels on the lark was checking out homes in Santa Fe online and, to her surprise, found the perfect one.
Open Kitchen and now Alkemē have become her life.
“Open Kitchen at heart is always to create a borderless environment between our chefs and guests,” Karels said.