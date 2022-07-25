The Old Santa Fe Inn has been added to the Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Only four Santa Fe hotels are part of the Historic Hotels of America. La Fonda on the Plaza was the first to join in 1991, two years after Historic Hotels of America was established with 35 charter members. Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza joined in 2014 and La Posada de Santa Fe in 2019.

“We initiated that,” said Rik Blyth, vice president and general manager of La Fonda, which acquired Old Santa Fe Inn in January. “We started that immediately. We had tremendous success at La Fonda with Historic Hotels.”

Popular in the Community