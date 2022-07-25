The Old Santa Fe Inn has been added to the Historic Hotels of America, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Only four Santa Fe hotels are part of the Historic Hotels of America. La Fonda on the Plaza was the first to join in 1991, two years after Historic Hotels of America was established with 35 charter members. Hilton Santa Fe Historic Plaza joined in 2014 and La Posada de Santa Fe in 2019.
“We initiated that,” said Rik Blyth, vice president and general manager of La Fonda, which acquired Old Santa Fe Inn in January. “We started that immediately. We had tremendous success at La Fonda with Historic Hotels.”
More than 300 hotels are now included. Travelers can book reservations for these hotels on the Historic Hotels of America website.
Historic Hotels of America dates the Old Santa Fe Inn back to 1930, though the Barker family that previously owned the hotel believes some sections are as old as the 1880s. Listing Old Santa Fe Inn on Historic Hotel will generate business, Blyth said.
“There are groups of people that travel from historic hotel to historic hotel,” he said.
To be selected for membership in Historic Hotels of America, a hotel must be at least 50 years old, be recognized as having historic significance and have been designated a National Historic Landmark or listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.