Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa fully reopened in October, 31 months after the coronavirus shut much of the world down and 26 months after an electrical fire destroyed the resort’s historic bathhouse.

Ojo Caliente has been reopening in stages since Aug. 1, 2021, as reconstruction continued on the historic bathhouse and construction proceeded on expanding and adding a second story to the main bathhouse.

“It’s the same Ojo you have known and loved except it’s improved and expanded,” said Sarah Sims, marketing director at Ojo Spa Resorts, which owns and operates the Ojo Caliente spa and Ojo Santa Fe.

