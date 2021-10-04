Oilstop has found enchantment in Santa Fe, the most distant of the Petaluma, Calif.,-based automotive oil change company’s 27 locations.
Oilstop plans to open a second Santa Fe location with three bays in early November at 1910 Cerrillos Road, just west of El Rey Court. Oilstop has operated at 3561 Cerrillos Road since 1999, CEO Ryan Callaghan said.
“We have a really wonderful team in Santa Fe that has the capability to serve more guests,” Callaghan said.
Some staff from the original Oilstop will move to the new store and the company plans to add eight full-time employees in Santa Fe. Callaghan said Oilstop offers health care, dental and 401(k) benefits.
The Oilstop at 3561 Cerrillos Road was the company’s first franchise; it now has eight franchise operations in Oregon and Sacramento, Calif. Santa Fean Dave Beaty in the 1990s had a couple of independent oil operations on Cerrillos and approached Oilstop to become a franchise. He converted 3561 Cerrillos to Oilstop and closed his second location at 1910 Cerrillos but maintained ownership.
Oilstop acquired both properties when Beaty retired in 2019 and is opening the second Oilstop at Beaty’s former location.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.