A $300,000 grant for a $6.8 million affordable housing project at Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo will make a world of difference for 30 homebuyers.
“This money is definitely very important,” said Tomasita Duran, executive director of the Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority.
The authority has received a $300,000 Affordable Housing Program grant that will provide down payment assistance to tribe members who buy the 30 affordable homes the tribe is building at its pueblo just north of Española.
The funding, provided by the Federal Home Loan Bank Dallas and administered by Santa Fe-based Century Bank, will be distributed in $10,000 chunks to homebuyers to pay the closing costs of the home purchase, which typically range from $7,000 to $15,000, Duran said.
The homeowner assistance is part of the second phase of the Oyee Pin Estates subdivision of affordable homes. In the first phase, 13 of the 16 planned homes were built, with two homes under construction. The second phase will add 20 homes, including 10 other homes elsewhere on the pueblo, Duran said.
Construction on the first phase started in 2014. The first two homes of the second phase are expected to start construction this year, with the remainder to be built in the next two years, she said.
“We are in the third year of the second phase,” Duran said, adding that the first two years developed the infrastructure.
The homes in the first phase — two, three and four bedrooms — measured 1,500 to 2,000 square feet and sold for $190,000 to $250,000. Prices have not been set for the second phase.
The homes are exclusively for Ohkay Owingeh tribal members. Buyers include members who now live off reservation.
“These homes can be for younger generations,” Duran said. “Many tribal members are low-income and can’t afford to renovate or develop their homes on the reservation. We want families to continue to live on or move back to the reservation. They are a piece of our history, and the funds will help us achieve this goal.”
Affordable Housing Program funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Ohkay Owingeh has 3,000 enrolled members, with about 1,700 living in the 475 homes on the pueblo at the north edge of Española, she said.
The Ohkay Owingeh Housing Authority received another $1.035 million Indian Community Development Block Grant in December to rehabilitate 13 homes on the pueblo. The grant is funded through the $1.9 trillion federal American Rescue Plan to provide recovery from the economic and health effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are providing assistance to 13 families affected by the pandemic,” Duran said.
She said some chosen families had job losses or decreased income and contracted COVID-19, and families living in overcrowded situations is common.
“We will provide additional rooms with bathrooms [to homes],” Duran said. “Some homes don’t have proper ventilation or the kitchen is not working properly.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.