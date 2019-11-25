The median home price in Santa Fe County dipped 4.2 percent from $405,000 to $388,000 from September to October, according to the monthly housing report by the New Mexico Association of Realtors.
Year over year, the Santa Fe median price dipped 5.9 percent from $412,500 in October 2018, association statistics show.
The median home price in Sandoval County, which includes Rio Rancho, was $227,000 in October. Nearly the same number of homes sell each month in Santa Fe and Sandoval counties.
The statewide median home price in October was $225,170, with homes on the market for an average 69 days, nearly identical to Santa Fe’s 71 days.
The New Mexico Association of Realtors home price data typically varies from numbers provided by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors as the Santa Fe group issues averages on a quarterly basis, and NMAR acknowledges the statistics “are only a snapshot of market activity.”
