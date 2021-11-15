Construction has concluded on Octane Alley, the newest of five sets of storage structures for classic and luxury cars that Tom Linton has built at Santa Fe Airport Business Park since 1998.
Octane Alley includes four buildings, with three already leased or sold. One 3,000-square-foot building with capacity for about 10 cars remains available for lease, Linton said.
One car owner bought a 5,000-square-foot building with capacity for 16 cars, and separate individuals bought the four 720-square-foot car condos that can store three vehicles each in a 3,570-square-foot building.
Linton retains ownership of the 2,850-square-foot fourth building, where he is renting out 12 spaces for car storage.
“I have people with summer homes here who want to put cars away for the winter,” Linton said, citing one type of customer.
In all, Linton estimates about 100 vehicles are stored at the structures he has built on Mallard, Avenger and Gooney Bird ways. He started with a 7,000-square-foot building with capacity for 26 cars in 1998 and followed in 2005 with four structures totaling 11,000 square feet with 18 storage units.
An art collection ended up in a 12,000-square-foot storage building Linton built in 2015. He added the Auto Club Condos in 2019 with four buildings and 10,000 square feet.
Phillip Coombs is the general contractor and also a partner in Octane Alley. Don Dudley Design is the architect.
