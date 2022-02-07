A large share of Nusenda Credit Union members received payments in January through the credit union’s Earn Your Return and Community Rewards programs.

Nusenda paid $6.6 million to 185,000 of its 235,000 members with a typical $22 payment to participants of Community Rewards and a typical $40 for Earn Your Return recipients, CEO Joe Christian said.

In Santa Fe, 3,489 members received $247,700, he added. Nusenda has 9,099 members in Santa Fe.

Members who enrolled in Community Rewards received 0.25 percent back from signature-based debit card transactions if they made 10 transactions a month during 2021, Christian said.

Community Rewards members could also choose community organizations supporting the arts, community services, education, environment and wildlife, and health care for the $580,000 the Nusenda Foundation donated to 131 organizations. Of that, 21 community-based organizations in Santa Fe received $191,529.

Earn Your Return payments went to all members who maintained at least $100 in combined savings and loans, Christian said. Santa Fe members received 3,585 payments of $190,999.

