The fun continues at the Railyard with the long-awaited opening of Nuckolls Brewing Co.

Nuckolls is within feet of three other Bill Banowsky venues for fun: Sky Coffee, the Sky Railway and Violet Crown Cinema.

“This is going to be super fun,” Banowsky said about Nuckolls, which he promises will be pet- and child-friendly. “I looked at the Railyard in 2013 and thought, ‘How can I make this a better place for the community, a fun place for the community?’ ”

