The ski industry knows all about delaying opening day because of fickle weather.
The coronavirus is just another headache to navigate.
Ski Santa Fe and Taos Ski Valley were set for Thanksgiving Day openings, and Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort was again getting ready to be the first New Mexico ski resort to open. But those plans went out the window with state-mandated COVID-19 lockdown orders that went into effect Monday and continue through Nov. 30.
“Now we have a tentative opening date of: 'As soon as we can,' ” said Ben Abruzzo, general manager at Ski Santa Fe.
The latest opening Abruzzo recalls at Ski Santa Fe is Dec. 9. With upgraded snowmaking, the facility was mostly been able to guarantee a Thanksgiving opening the past four years.
Ski resort operators said they are confident a ski season will take place in late 2020 and early 2021, though amenities could be limited and even downright old school.
New Mexico's ski season ended abruptly in mid-March as the coronavirus cascaded. Since then, the industry has maneuvered toward a COVID-oriented winter.
“We have been talking since we shut down in March,” said George Brooks, director of Ski New Mexico, the state ski industry association. “We have been discussing this through the summer. The summer activities were a success. We believe when we get the nod from the governor we will have the resorts successfully open.”
Ski New Mexico, the ski resorts and the state have negotiated elaborate COVID-safe practices for ski areas revolving around the number of skiers capped at 25 percent of daily lift capacity.
“We believe it is very important to offer opportunities for people to get outside,” said Christiana Hudson, marketing manager at Sipapu and Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. “You’re outside and your face is covered. Our motto this year was to rethink everything to make it safer. First thing is lift tickets. We’ve pivoted to only sell tickets online.”
Ski Santa Fe also has shifted entirely online for ticket sales and activation of passes. Tickets will not be sold at the ski resort, Abruzzo said.
“I feel strongly we will have a ski season," he added. "The ways we could have a ski season are varied.”
Ski Santa Fe has done more than $250,000 in changes, including the outline ticketing, setting up an outdoor tent, buying many picnic tables and assuring social distancing in lift lines.
“Come prepared to ski,” Abruzzo said. “We will not have locker facilities. Your car is your locker.”
Masks will be a must once the season opens.
“You have to wear a mask to ride the lift and ski down the mountain,” Abruzzo said. “The most important thing is to read our COVID preparedness plan on our website. A lot could change from what we planned by the time we open.”
Ski Santa Fe had hired more than 150 seasonal employees heading into the lockdown. Abruzzo said the resort's non-essential workforce is at home, with outdoor maintenance and preparation still occurring.
Sipapu, which had planned a Friday opening, will concentrate on the New Mexico market. It won’t offer locker rooms and is suggesting renting accommodations to maximize the skiing experience.
“We have not completely decided when our opening date would be [once the governor lifts restrictions],” Hudson said. “There is wisdom to working with our colleagues [at other ski resort to coordinate opening dates]. We’re all in this together.”
Taos Ski Valley said it “anticipated irregularities … and developed plans to be nimble in the face of uncertainty this year.” But the resort did not elaborate in a prepared statement.
