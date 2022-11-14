Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort, as customary, will be the first Northern New Mexico ski area to open Friday, and Sandia Peak already is the first to cancel its entire 2022-23 season after also canceling the 2021-22 season because snow did not come to Albuquerque until late January.

The worker shortage plaguing the American economy since mid-2021 continues to make hiring an ordeal at local ski areas, but they are reporting adequate staffing as other ski areas plan to open Thanksgiving weekend and into December.

Natural snowfall has dusted the region, and the nights have been cold enough for snow-making on selected runs, unlike last year’s balmy November nights.

