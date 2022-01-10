A new movie house is in town, showing films from across the ages that most people have probably not heard of, especially in the realms of local experimental, avant-garde and repertory films.
Proprietor Justin Rhody describes it as microcinema and calls his “project” No Name Cinema, located in a warehouse at 2013 Pinon St., in the nook where Cerrillos Road and St. Michael’s Drive meet.
“The type of programming I’m trying to do is lesser-known works from the past and current in the underground structure, films outside the traditional Hollywood structure,” said Rhody, whose day job is projectionist at CCA Cinema.
He has done three screenings since October while still outfitting No Name Cinema to be more a cinema than warehouse. The first event as a full-fledged microcinema is at 7 p.m. Saturday with a 2K digital restoration of Betty Gordon’s 1983 cult classic Variety, originally filmed in 16 mm.
All No Name Cinema events, on random Saturday nights, have multiple offerings. Variety is paired with an episode Gordon directed of the 1990 TV show Monsters and also a 1950s 8 mm film Weeki Wachee Mermaids.
No Name Cinema has refurbished 8 mm, Super 8 mm and 16 mm projectors from the 1970s along with a 4K UHD digital projector, a professional 135-inch screen and a stereo surround-sound system of three cabinets housing 15-inch speakers, Rhody said.
Admission is free; donations are accepted. Occupancy is 40, and Rhody said his first screening in October was standing-room only.
“It was just flyers, word of mouth and Instagram,” he said. “I didn’t know these people.”
No Name Cinema is also putting on Chess and Jazz Night from 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, setting up 10 chess boards.
“My partner Abby Smith and I wanted it to exist,” Rhody said. “We were playing chess during the pandemic, and we love jazz.”
For more information, visit nonamecinema.org.
